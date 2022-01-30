Romano: Official bid submitted to Juventus for Betancur

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have spent the last couple of days talking about possible deals for a variety of players. We just haven’t received solid information as to the details of those deals. Fabrizio Romano has cleared that up a bit, stating that Spurs have submitted an official bid for defensive midfielder Rodrigo Betancur.

Tottenham have submitted their official bid for Rodrigo Bentancur around €19m plus €6m add ons. Talks in progress with Juventus to reach the agreement - to be continued on Sunday. ⚪️ #THFC



Juventus are prepared to sign Denis Zakaria immediately once Bentancur will leave. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

The fact that Juventus haven’t thrown cold water on this and are lining up Zakaria sure gives us hope. There were plenty of rumors that Aston Villa were involved, but it seems they’ve pulled out. Juventus, of course, need cash after spending roughly €70m on Dusan Vlahovic to shore up their attacking band.

Fabio Paritici’s links to his old club certainly help with negotiations as Spurs are also in for Dejan Kulusevski. There’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered, including making some room by moving out players like Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele. With the window closing on Monday, Paratici has his work cut out for him but it seems Juventus have offers for both players now and it’s up to them on how to proceed. Zakaria moving to Juventus will speed this up and Spurs will get some much needed help.

We’ll probably have an extremely busy Sunday and Monday so nobody move and we’ll keep you in the loop.