Tottenham in discussions with Lyon for a Tanguy Ndombele loan

Earlier today we wrote about reports stating that Tanguy Ndombele’s favored loan to PSG had fallen apart. At the time that happened, the other clubs that were interested in him were Valencia, Everton, and Bayer Leverkusen. Now, we can add one more, and it makes a ton of sense.

Julien Maynard of Telefoot tweeted earlier today that Spurs are now in negotiations with Lyon to send Tanguy back home on loan to the end of the season.

Depuis quelques heures, des discussions sont engagées entre Tottenham et l’Olympique lyonnais pour un prêt de Tanguy Ndombélé ! #Mercato https://t.co/D3EUSBnmL0 — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) January 29, 2022

Not much in the way of details, but much in the same way that Lyon’s apparent interest in Gio Lo Celso was to replace Bruno Guimaraes, the same can be said for Tanguy. And seeing as how Spurs bought Ndombele from Lyon for £50m, there’s a certain symmetry at play here as well. The difference being that if Tanguy ends up returning on a permanent basis I can pretty much guarantee that Spurs will lose money overall on the deal.

Whatever. Spurs have two days to find a new home for Tanguy, and I’m sure Jean-Michel Aulas would like nothing more than to out-Levy Daniel Levy. We’ll see what happens.