Report: Bryan Gil loan to Valencia agreed

With the imminent arrival of Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil looks like he is going to be the odd man out in Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking midfielder corps. For that reason, there are now very strong indications that he’s heading out on loan, and back to La Liga for consistent match time.

Hector Gomez, a football journalist based in Valencia, is now reporting that the deal is done, and will be announced soon.

ACUERDO CESIÓN. El @valenciacf y el @SpursOfficial han alcanzado un acuerdo para que @11BryanGil juegue en Mestalla hasta 30 junio. pic.twitter.com/vu3jXCwLDa — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) January 30, 2022

Near as I can tell, the loan does NOT include a purchase option — just a straight loan with Bryan returning to the side at the conclusion of the La Liga season.

I’ve seen some Spurs fans who are disappointed with this loan, as Gil’s returning to Spain instead of heading to another English club where he can continue to adapt to Premier League football. I understand that concern, and share it somewhat, but transfers are complicated and we don’t have the full story. Notably, Gil was never seriously linked with loans to any other English club, so it could be as simple as this is the club that showed the most interest. And that’s fine. So long as he’s playing regularly, that’s the best thing for his future development.

As always, we wait for the official announcement. That could come today, or it could come (more probably) on Monday, transfer deadline day.

Update: Fab says: here we go!