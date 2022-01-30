 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Bryan Gil loan to Valencia agreed

With Dejan Kulusevski coming in, Bryan will go back to Spain for more match time.

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With the imminent arrival of Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil looks like he is going to be the odd man out in Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking midfielder corps. For that reason, there are now very strong indications that he’s heading out on loan, and back to La Liga for consistent match time.

Hector Gomez, a football journalist based in Valencia, is now reporting that the deal is done, and will be announced soon.

Near as I can tell, the loan does NOT include a purchase option — just a straight loan with Bryan returning to the side at the conclusion of the La Liga season.

I’ve seen some Spurs fans who are disappointed with this loan, as Gil’s returning to Spain instead of heading to another English club where he can continue to adapt to Premier League football. I understand that concern, and share it somewhat, but transfers are complicated and we don’t have the full story. Notably, Gil was never seriously linked with loans to any other English club, so it could be as simple as this is the club that showed the most interest. And that’s fine. So long as he’s playing regularly, that’s the best thing for his future development.

As always, we wait for the official announcement. That could come today, or it could come (more probably) on Monday, transfer deadline day.

Update: Fab says: here we go!

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...