Done and Dusted: Summarizing Tottenham Hotspur’s January transfer window

It’s shut! The January transfer window has slammed closed. Tottenham Hotspur isn’t usually very active in January, but this year was one of the most frantic mid-season windows I’ve seen in my 15 years as a Spurs supporter. It actually rivaled the summer window in terms of number of stories and player movement. It certainly felt frantic as it was happening (as my typing fingers will tell you).

As for me, at right is what I have waiting for me at home tonight. I think I’ve earned it.

We’re still waiting on the official Dele announcement, which could go past the deadline, but here are all of the confirmed moves for Tottenham, both for the men’s and women’s teams.

Men’s Team

Players In

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus — loan plus purchase option)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus — €19m)

Players Out

Bryan Gil (Valencia — loan)

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon — loan)

Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal — loan)

Nile John (Charlton Athletic — loan)

Jack Clarke (Sunderland — loan)

Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers, undisclosed)

Kion Etete (Cheltenham — loan)

Dele (Everton, undisclosed)

Spurs Women

Players In