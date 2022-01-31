DONE DEAL: Bryan Gil heading to Valencia on loan

There’s another Tottenham Hotspur player out the door. The club announced today that Bryan Gil, as expected, is heading back to La Liga, signing a six month loan contract to the end of the current season.

Bryan Gil has joined La Liga side Valencia CF on loan until the end of the season.



Best of luck, Bryan! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

The loan, critically, is a “dry loan” — there are no extension options, and no purchase options or obligations. This suggests that Spurs still think highly of Gill and see him as a player who could potentially have a big impact in the future... or it means they’re trying to get him as much match time as they can in the short term so they can flip him for a small profit this summer or later down the road.

With Dejan Kulusevski signing at literally any moment now and the club still retaining Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, and Steven Bergwijn, pickings are slim at Gil’s preferred positions. It makes sense to get him as many first team minutes as possible, even if it’s not with an English club.