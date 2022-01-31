 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DONE DEAL: Dejan Kulusevski joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan-to-buy

The Juventus winger joins on an 18 month loan with the possibility of a permanent transfer.

By Dustin George-Miller
Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images for Lega Serie A

It’s done! After a weekend full of negotiation and breathless action, Tottenham Hotspur have a new midfielder, with Dejan Kulusevski joining from Juventus.

Kulu, 21, is joining on what will initially be an 18 month loan with an option to make the deal permanent. The total cost, should the purchase option be exercised, is no more than €45m, including the loan fee.

Here is Fabrizio Romano with details:

Kulusevski was the Italian Young Player of the Year in 2020 after a phenomenal season with Parma, and while he didn’t make The Leap at Juventus, he’s still just 21 years old and has a ridiculously high ceiling. It’s not difficult to believe that with a little time and a lot of work, he could be an excellent fit in Antonio Conte’s tactical system. His position is something of a question mark — he has the ability to play at the 10 or as a right sided inside forward, making him competition and/or rotation for Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

A lot of Spurs fans are meh on this signing, but I’m pretty dang excited and think he could be a superb player for Spurs going forward. Plus, he’s ginger, the first red-headed Spurs player since... gosh, Gary Doherty? Is that right? That surely can’t be right.

Anyway. Welcome to Tottenham, Kulu!

