DONE DEAL: Dejan Kulusevski joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan-to-buy

It’s done! After a weekend full of negotiation and breathless action, Tottenham Hotspur have a new midfielder, with Dejan Kulusevski joining from Juventus.

UFFICIALE | Dejan #Kulusevski passa al Tottenham @SpursOfficial.



Grazie di tutto e buona fortuna, Dejan — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.



Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Kulu, 21, is joining on what will initially be an 18 month loan with an option to make the deal permanent. The total cost, should the purchase option be exercised, is no more than €45m, including the loan fee.

Here is Fabrizio Romano with details:

Dejan Kulusevski-Spurs deal details ⚪️⤵️ #THFC



▪️ €10m loan fee for one year and half loan;



▪️ Obligation to buy for €35m under certain conditions [UCL/appearences];



▪️ Buy option clause available for €35m.



Potential €35m clause would be paid in five installments. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Kulusevski was the Italian Young Player of the Year in 2020 after a phenomenal season with Parma, and while he didn’t make The Leap at Juventus, he’s still just 21 years old and has a ridiculously high ceiling. It’s not difficult to believe that with a little time and a lot of work, he could be an excellent fit in Antonio Conte’s tactical system. His position is something of a question mark — he has the ability to play at the 10 or as a right sided inside forward, making him competition and/or rotation for Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

A lot of Spurs fans are meh on this signing, but I’m pretty dang excited and think he could be a superb player for Spurs going forward. Plus, he’s ginger, the first red-headed Spurs player since... gosh, Gary Doherty? Is that right? That surely can’t be right.

Anyway. Welcome to Tottenham, Kulu!