DONE DEAL: Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur moves to Tottenham on permanent transfer

Spurs have signed their defensive midfielder, and on a permanent basis.

By Dustin George-Miller
Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Another one! Juventus formally announced that defensive midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has signed with Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis today. He will join teammate Dejan Kulusevski who is also expected to formalize a transfer from Juventus to Spurs today.

Bentancur is joining on a permanent transfer that reportedly will cost Spurs €19m (£15.8m) + €6m in performance based escalators. Bentancur completed his paperwork and his physical in Uruguay, where he is currently with his national team preparing to play Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Bentancur is likely going to be deployed as the deepest lying playmaker in Conte’s midfields, mopping up from behind and allowing his midfield partners to make more progressive runs in front of him. He’s an underrated talent whom Spurs are getting at a good price, and he’ll hopefully give Conte more options to choose from depending on tactics and personnel.

Bentancur could sneakily be one of the better signings Spurs have made in the past few years, and I’m here for it. Welcome to Tottenham, Rodrigo!

