Tottenham Deadline Day January 2022: All the Updates

Tottenham Hotspur are going through one of their most active January transfer windows in recent memory. With at least two players expected to come in — Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, both from Juventus — most of the excitement may come from outgoing moves, with loans or sales possible for Tanguy Ndombele, Dele, Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil, and more.

But Spurs may also have more aces up their sleeves as well, as this promises to be one of the most frantic midseason deadline days in a long, long time! Already there are rumors both reasonable and wild, and we’ll do our best to cover them as they happen.

This story stream will hold all of our transfer rumor updates both today and leading up to today. We’ll pin it to the front page, but bookmark it and check it often. Pour yourself an extra cup of coffee and let’s get right down to it.