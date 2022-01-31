Dele wanted by both Crystal Palace and Everton

One of the biggest questions we have today is what’s going to happen to Dele. His status has been up in the air over the past month, with a number of clubs supposedly interested in taking him off of Tottenham’s hands, but so far no firm bids.

So let’s start off with a wild rumor from a questionable source. talkSPORT is reporting this morning that Dele is wanted by both Crystal Palace and Everton. Palace would take him on loan to the end of the season, but Everton is interested in a permanent transfer.

: Crystal Palace and Everton both want to sign Dele Alli from Spurs.



Palace want a loan deal, #EFC to buy.



- talkSPORT sources understand



Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/64ZRCCuUWR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 31, 2022

We don’t usually use talkSPORT as a primary source, but hey, it’s Deadline Day and needs must. It sure seems like both clubs would be decent options for Dele — he would fit in very well with the youth movement that Patrick Viera is overseeing at Palace this season, and I have no doubt that Dele would crush it at a place like Palace. The big question is: if Everton is offering an outright purchase, what are they offering, and are Spurs willing to do that?

Guess we’ll find out.