Spurs reportedly have interest rebuffed for Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco

This doesn’t make much sense so it’s good it’s not happening.

By Dustin George-Miller
Club Atletico de Madrid v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Here’s an interesting rumor I woke up to. According to Jason Burt in the Telegraph and others, Tottenham were among a number of clubs that were looking to SWOOP for Atletico Madrid’s Belgian utility man Yannick Carrasco. However, that interest was apparently not mutual, as Atletico has rebuffed all interest and said they would not consider selling today.

Carrasco is a player who can play both as a right sided midfielder and as a right wing back, which is probably why Spurs were interested in him. However, it was also suggested that, even if he were available, he might cost north of €60m. That’s a lot of dough for a 28-year old Belgian dude who would plug a hole but would have little to no resale value.

I’m actually perfectly okay with this deal not going through, as there are other irons in the fire. Spurs might just have to muddle through with Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty until the summer (although Spurs are apparently trying to offload Doherty too).

