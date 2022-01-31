Bryan Gil in Valencia ahead of loan switch

A quick update on Tottenham Hotspur’s young Spanish attacker Bryan Gil — news broke yesterday that he is expected to head back to La Liga in Spain for a loan with Valencia until the end of the season, and nothing has changed in that regard. In fact, the Standard is now reporting that he’s in Valencia now to have his medical before the loan deal is announced.

There’s not a whole lot left to say about Bryan. With Kulusevski being announced sometime today and the club looking likely to hold on to Steven Bergwijn (maybe? more on that later), his playing time would be minimal this spring. Best that he moves on loan to continue to get first team minutes with a team that will have him. The Standard also states that they won’t pay a loan fee to Spurs, but Tottenham might get a little money if he hits some performance benchmarks. This is a “dry” loan with no option to purchase.

There are of course questions as to Bryan’s efficacy in England after being named one of the brightest young talents in Spain when Spurs purchased him this summer, but it’s clear he’s still got bags of talent and it’d be a crying shame to cut bait on him already. I think he can still be effective in the Premier League, and he’s very young. A loan will do him good.