Tottenham’s Harvey White could head on loan to Championship or League One

A number of Tottenham Hotspur’s promising young players have (finally?) departed on loan during this window, including Kion Etete, Jack Clarke, and Nile John. We might add Harvey White to the list as well. Dan Kilpatrick in the Evening Standard is reporting that White is a target for a number of clubs today, including two in the Championship — Luton Town and Hull City, as well as Sunderland and Portsmouth in League One.

#thfc Four clubs, inc two in the Championship, pursuing Spurs youngster Harvey White on loan. https://t.co/8nmNgbEMsK — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 31, 2022

White has been highly regarded by Tottenham youth watchers and has made the bench on a number of occasions this season, even for Premier League matches, though possibly only to make up the numbers. Mostly he’s played in the U23s and has 5 goals and 5 assists in over 1700 minutes this season. Yup, time for a good loan. He’s had one already; he went to Portsmouth in the spring of last year.

Luton and Hull are both mid-tablish in the Championship, while Sunderland is pushing for promotion in League One; White could join fellow loanee Jack Clarke with the Black Cats if they opt to go that route. Either way, he needs minutes at this stage in his career and a loan anywhere where he can get them would be good for his development.