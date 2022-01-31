Romano: Alvaro Morata will not move on deadline day despite Tottenham interest

Tottenham Hotspur need another striker. Did you know that? One of them that has been (supposedly) linked to Spurs is Alvaro Morata, once of Chelsea and currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid. Tottenham, Arsenal, and Barcelona were all mooted as possible loan destinations for Morata, but according to Fabrizio Romano, he’s going... nowhere.

Álvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season. No Arsenal, no Tottenham, no Barça move on #DeadlineDay. #Juventus



Allegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda. pic.twitter.com/L5M5L6UYdI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Gotta say, while I was open to the idea of a short term loan for Morata to play alongside (or instead of) Harry Kane, I certainly didn’t feel strongly enough about this potential deal to a) write on it or b) actively push for it to happen. In that sense I feel perfectly fine letting this particular rumor go.

It does mean that Spurs still don’t have a true striker backup for Kane (Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-Min are the closest thing at the club, if you don’t count Dane Scarlett). Maybe something silly will pop up in the transfer window yet today, but I wouldn’t bet on it. That’s a position that might just have to wait until the summer.