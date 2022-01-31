Report: Tanguy Ndombele loan to Lyon done

The latest news coming out of France has Tottenham Hotspur completing a deal for Tanguy Ndombele, sending him back to Lyon on loan, complete with a purchase option.

L'annonce par le club devrait intervenir en même temps que celle pour Romain Faivre.

Tanguy Ndombélé in Lyon, it’s done! Free loan for 6 months, with an option to buy 65M €. Signature expected in the afternoon. The announcement by the club should come at the same time as that for Romain Faivre.

The bit there about a €65m (£54m) purchase clause is interesting, as that’s new information. The last time we checked in it was assumed that it would be a dry loan with Tanguy returning to Spurs in the summer. It’s also HUGE and a lot bigger than I expected if a clause was to be included. That doesn’t mean that Lyon is going to end up paying it, though. It could depend a lot on how Tanguy performs this spring in Ligue 1, and whether Lyon has the cash to complete the deal.

But if it DOES work out, wow. Spurs might just come close to breaking even on Tanguy, and that’s about the best case scenario here.

We’ll wait for the official announcement.

Update: Fabrizio has here-we-go’d this move as well.