DONE DEAL: Tanguy Ndombele completes loan back to Lyon

It’s done. Olympique Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur have both tweeted that Tanguy Ndombele has completed his loan back to the club where he made his name.

Tanguy Ndombele has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, Tanguy! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

It was previously reported that Tanguy is heading on loan to the end of the season, with a €65m purchase option added to the deal. Spurs are also reportedly subsidizing half of Ndombele’s wages during the loan as well, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

This sort of completes the circle for Tanguy — returning back to Lyon on loan — but while it gets him off of Spurs’ books for a while it doesn’t quite end the story. That purchase option is HUGE and it feels like a stretch to assume Lyon would pay it.

Tanguy was always an enigma, a brilliant, mercurial, perplexing individual who had so much promise and it just didn’t quite work out for him here. That’s tragic, in my opinion. But it’s time for him to go.

Farewell, Tanguy. May you find good fortunes back in France.