Lo Celso to Villarreal is all but done

Giovani Lo Celso’s time at Tottenham Hotspur is almost certainly done.

La Liga and all-around Spanish football pundit Cesar Luis Merlo is reporting that Lo Celso is returning to the Spanish top division on a loan deal with Villarreal. It’s not done yet, but it’s close enough where it’ll get over the finish line.

Gio Lo Celso tiene un acuerdo total con el Villarreal para jugar cedido hasta junio con una opción de compra desde Tottenham.

*️⃣El club español trabaja para liberar una ficha y así sumarlo.

*️⃣Si no se da, Lyon es la opción B. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/WB3ImFa6rD — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 31, 2022

Villarreal will have the option to buy Lo Celso at the end of the loan period, which runs until the end of June. Charlie Eccleshare has said it’s not quite done, but he is in agreement with Merlo on where the clubs are at.

Not yet finalised but confidence a loan deal can be reached between #THFC and Villarreal for Giovani Lo Celso for the rest of the season. Would include an option to buy in the summer. https://t.co/i2Uvo7ICEE — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) January 31, 2022

We can wax poetic about why it never seemed to click for Lo Celso at Spurs (injuries come to mind immediately) or why we’re just learning about him having issues settling, but the fact of the matter remains that Lo Celso will be in Spain by the end of the day and Spurs will have his wages off the book, kicking the can down the road regarding a permanent transfer, much like Tanguy Ndombele.

Once this is finalized, we should have the full details of the agreement.