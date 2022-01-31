 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lo Celso to Villarreal is all but done

GLC is heading back to Spain.

By Sean Cahill
/ new
Chile v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier Photo by Javier Torres-Pool/Getty Images

Giovani Lo Celso’s time at Tottenham Hotspur is almost certainly done.

La Liga and all-around Spanish football pundit Cesar Luis Merlo is reporting that Lo Celso is returning to the Spanish top division on a loan deal with Villarreal. It’s not done yet, but it’s close enough where it’ll get over the finish line.

Villarreal will have the option to buy Lo Celso at the end of the loan period, which runs until the end of June. Charlie Eccleshare has said it’s not quite done, but he is in agreement with Merlo on where the clubs are at.

We can wax poetic about why it never seemed to click for Lo Celso at Spurs (injuries come to mind immediately) or why we’re just learning about him having issues settling, but the fact of the matter remains that Lo Celso will be in Spain by the end of the day and Spurs will have his wages off the book, kicking the can down the road regarding a permanent transfer, much like Tanguy Ndombele.

Once this is finalized, we should have the full details of the agreement.

In This Stream

Tottenham Deadline Day January 2022: All the Updates

View all 20 stories

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...