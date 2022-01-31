Olley: Spurs have two bids rejected for Boro RWB Djed Spence

You say you want a right wing back rumor? Buddy, I’ve got one right here, just let me check my pockets.

ESPN senior football writer James Olley is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur have made two approaches for young Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, but has had both their bids rejected because it hasn’t approached Boro’s £15m valuation.

Exclusive: #thfc have had two offers rejected for Middlesbrough's Djed Spence, currently on loan at Forest. Bids were last week & fell short of Boro's £15m valuation. Barring a late change, Spence will stay put & move to new club in summer. Story (14.24): https://t.co/n6Hs3s6R60 — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 31, 2022

Spence, 21, has been a target that Spurs have had their eye on for years, now. He’s a Boro player, but is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and has been quietly impressive in the Championship this year. Spence would be a signing for the future — he’s young, but if Spurs were to sign him he’d have to be loaned back to Boro or Forest immediately as he’s already played for two English clubs this year and hence ineligible to play for Spurs until the 2022-23 season.

Spence would be a solid young target at a position of need, but £15m is also on the pricey side for a Championship fullback/wingback. It’s unclear whether Spurs will make another approach for him in January or if they’ll bail and see if he’s available for a summer move. Arsenal are also reportedly interested in him.