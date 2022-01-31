Steven Berwijn will remain at Spurs despite Ajax interest

There was a time, back in the halcyon days of two weeks ago, when Steven Bergwijn was seriously and credibly linked with a move to Ajax this month. After all, he really hadn’t hit the ground running since arriving at Spurs, was just coming back from injury, and was according to some sources homesick for his native Netherlands.

But then the Leicester match happened and Antonio Conte decided he wanted him after all. (To be fair, that probably wasn’t the reason, but it certainly didn’t help) Anyway, Ajax was said to be keen on making one last concerted push to sign Stevie, but according to Fabrizio Romano, that ship has now sailed.

Steve Bergwijn stays at Tottenham. Final decision has just been communicated also to player and agents. No way for Ajax late move. It’s definitely over. ❌⚪️ #THFC #Ajax — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

I mean, at this point with hours to go until the window closes I can’t see a situation where Spurs would let Stevie go, considering they’d really have to bring in someone else to replace him. He’s also Kane’s backup now I guess. So this makes sense. I’m also fine with it, as I think we haven’t really seen the best from Stevie yet and I think it’s still to come.