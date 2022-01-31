BREAKING: Ousmane Dembele to Tottenham a “serious option”

Y’all. Y’ALL. Just when I thought Tottenham Hotspur’s January window couldn’t get anymore bonkers, there’s this that just crossed my feed: apparently Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a “serious option” to leave Barcelona for Tottenham Hotspur.

...Yes, THAT Tottenham Hotspur.

Dembélé, opción seria de salida con el Tottenham. Más en @mundodeportivo . — Fernando Polo (@ffpolo) January 31, 2022

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Aubameyang: “It seems that we will pull it off [Aubameyang deal]. Ousmane Dembélé? Various solutions have been proposed, the last one depends on whether the player accepts it, it is to go to an English club”, he told Mundo Deportivo”. #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Barcelona is pretty desperate to offload Dembele to whomever would take him, apparently to the extent that they’re willing to sanction one heck of a deal just to get him off their books. Also, this is ostensibly because balancing their own books requires that they get him the hell out of town.

Now, look — there’s a very real chance that this isn’t going to end up happening. In fact, it makes more sense that it WOULDN’T happen than that it would. It’d be a tricky transfer (or loan?) to navigate with only a few hours left in the window, Ousmane’s making more money than God, and it would be kind of weird if it actually did.

But. BUT. What if it does?! I mean seriously — what if Ousmane Dembele signs with Tottenham Hotspur?!

He’d certainly make one hell of a right wing back.

UPDATE: Friggin’ Fabrizio tweeted this two minutes after I posted, siiiiiiiiiiigh