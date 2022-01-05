The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, January 5

Hi, all!

Before Tottenham play again, I’d like to make a comment about the last game: the combination of yellow and purple kits was an interesting one, wasn’t it?

Ramble of the Day

Today’s ramble is more newsy than rambling, but it is a worthy update. Yesterday, Christian Eriksen shared clips from an upcoming documentary with Danish broadcaster DR. He’s making his first extended comments since suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euros, and the two clips are naturally emotional.

First, Eriksen shared a clip in which he spoke about the messages of support he received during his recovery.

It’s been a while.

I hope this video explains how I feel towards all the messages, letters, mails, flowers, thoughts and everything else I’ve got!

Thank you for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0uvmvsn5D8 — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 4, 2022

Eriksen revealed the genuine impact the many messages of support he’s received over the months, and continues to receive. The quote is illuminating, and touching.

“It was weird because I didn’t expect people to send flowers — because I’d died for five minutes,” he said. “It was quite extraordinary, but it was very nice of everyone and it’s been a big help to me to receive all these best wishes.”

The clips Eriksen shared were not just reflective, but also previewed his plans.

Looking forward to the future pic.twitter.com/sIZsBPWNgH — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 4, 2022

For anyone following Eriksen’s recovery, it comes as no surprise that he plans to make a return to the sport and wants to be on Denmark’s World Cup squad at the end of the year. He has other aspirations, too.

“My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken [Stadium] again,” he said of the venue where he suffered cardiac arrest, “and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won’t happen again.”

Between this interview and recent updates, it is wonderful to know Eriksen is recovering well and can dream of continuing his playing career. I wish him luck and good health on that journey, and the future ones.

tl;dr: A preview of an upcoming documentary with Christian Eriksen is out, and he talks about the messages of support he received and his aim to play at this year’s World Cup.

Stay informed, read this: ex-Germany international Philipp Lahm argues that people in sport must recognize the political power they have for the Guardian

Links of the Day

Liverpool canceled Tuesday’s training session because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Netherlands international Davy Pröpper retired at the age of 30, saying he “lost the love for the game.”

A Brighton player was released by police while under investigation for sexual assault following his arrest in October.

Angels Group CEO Lewis Taylor agreed to take over Women’s Championship side Coventry United, saving the club from voluntary liquidation.

United Group owner Dragan Šolak completed his takeover of Southampton.

Transfers: Everton signed Nathan Patterson from Rangers; Watford signed Hassane Kamara from Nice

A longer read: Gabriele Marcotti writes his 2022 football wishlist for ESPN