Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: EFL Cup Semi-Final match thread and how to watch

The semi-finals of the Carabao Cup get underway today at Stamford Bridge as Tottenham Hotspur continue their quest for their first silverware in over a decade. While we’re back to two legs in the EFL Cup, it is always possible to lose sight of the final with a poor performance in the first leg and Spurs want to avoid that at all costs. Chelsea will be without a few big hitters, including Timo Werner, but Romelu Lukaku is expected to re-join the Blues after a somewhat bizarre series of events that led to a public apology yesterday. Of course it’s just in time to face Spurs.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be without a couple of defenders as Cuti Romero is close to getting back while it’s believed that Eric Dier will be out of the lineup as well. After that, it’s a toss up as to who Antonio Conte will put out today in the first of three cup matches in a row.

Lineups

Our team for tonight's Carabao Cup first leg against @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/KraIUU2IfE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 5, 2022

How to Watch

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

EFL Cup Semi-Final, First Leg

Stamford Bridge, London, England

When: 2:45 PM ET, 7:45 PM UK

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!