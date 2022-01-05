Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs lay egg in Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Tottenham Hotspur went to Stamford Bridge, a place where they NEVER have trouble ever, to face Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals.

It, uh, didn’t go well.

Spurs laid an egg in this match, especially in the first half. Kai Havertz scored a heavily deflected goal off of Davinson Sanchez (I’m actually shocked it wasn’t called an own goal) after just four minutes, and Spurs shot themselves in the foot again in the first half after Tanganga cleared a ball off of Ben Davies’ face and past Hugo Lloris to put Chelsea up 2-0.

Conte switched shape with a halftime sub and Spurs came back to play Chelsea much closer to even in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to get on the scoresheet. The final score remained 2-0, meaning Spurs have a whale of a job to get to their second consecutive League Cup final next week.

It’s always tough to really analyze a game when you’re half watching it at work, but here are a few observations.

Quick Reactions