The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, January 6

Hello, all!

At the top today is midfielder Cho So-hyun.

Ramble of the Day

Yesterday’s game was not remotely entertaining, especially the first half. Scoring multiple own goals can do that, which one could argue is my punishment for enjoying it when other teams score own goals. I am here, though, to state on the record that one of the funniest own goals I’ve seen was a Tottenham own goal. I laughed in the moment, and I laugh every time I think of it.

I won’t argue about yesterday’s own goals, but this Gareth Bale own goal against Liverpool is objectively hilarious. Aaron Lennon’s very simple clearance led to a comical moment, a classic of the genre of humor that comes from someone’s pain. Bale’s fall is definitely the result of some pain (or at least discomfort), which funnily mimics the dejection players usually show when they score an own goal. It’s probably most funny because it didn’t impact the result much — Spurs won 2-1.

I know I’m not the only one that found it funny, though. I still remember Lennon’s tweet after the match.

Massive win!!! we had to dig deep in the 2nd half lads showed great character, wonder if ill get assist for there goal lol — Aaron Lennon (@AaronLennon12) November 28, 2012

tl;dr: Yesterday’s own goals were not fun, but one time Tottenham did score a fun own goal — Gareth Bale’s against Liverpool in 2012.

Stay informed, read this: Vivian Wang on the International Olympic Committee’s failure to answer questions about whether or not merchandise for the Winter Olympics was made under duress by Uyghurs for The New York Times

Links of the Day

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté and Thiago Silva tested positive for COVID-19.

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Arsenal and Liverpool and two FA WSL matches were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple clubs.

A group led by billionaires David Blitzer and Ryan Smith agreed to take over MLS club Real Salt Lake.

Ex-Everton forward Graeme Sharp was appointed to the club’s board in a non-executive role.

Transfers: Brighton signed Kacper Kozłowski from Pogoń; Wolves signed Hayao Kawabe from Grasshopper

A longer read (or watch): Eoin McSweeney, Becky Anderson, and Adam Pourahmadi interview PSG’s Kylian Mbappé on tackling racism and ambitions on and off the pitch for CNN