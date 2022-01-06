Chelsea vs. Spurs Women postponed due to COVID-19

Tottenham Hotspur Women will need to wait a while longer before they play their first match of 2022. The club announced yesterday that Friday’s scheduled match against Chelsea has been postponed in large part due to an outbreak of COVID-19 positive tests within the Chelsea squad.

We can confirm that our Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture against Chelsea on Friday 7 January at 7pm has been postponed. Chelsea requested for the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases within their squad combined with a number of players unavailable for selection due to injury. The fixture at Kingsmeadow will be rescheduled in due course and all existing tickets purchased for the match will remain valid. Our first game of 2022 will now be at home to West Ham on Sunday 16 January. — Club Statement, Tottenham Hotspur Women

Friday’s match at Chelsea was a hotly anticipated top three matchup between a perennial Champions League qualifier in the Blues vs. Spurs, who have been one of the biggest surprises of the WSL season. It was also a huge challenge for Tottenham against one of the best opponents they’ll play all season long.

There are no indications at this time as to when the match at Kingsmeadow will be rescheduled. This gives Spurs additional time to recover and prepare for their next match next Sunday vs. West Ham at The Hive. Spurs are currently third in the WSL, two points ahead of Manchester United.