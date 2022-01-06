Conte, Son nominated for Premier League December awards

Good news if you like Tottenham Hotspur players and staff potentially winning things! Spurs manager Antonio Conte and forward Son Heung-Min were both nominated for Premier League monthly awards for their performances in the month of December!

First, there’s Conte, who was nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month, along with Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Conte became the first manager in Tottenham’s Premier League history to start his first eight matches without a defeat. In December he won three and drew two league matches, catapulting Spurs back into the conversation for a top four finish this season.

Meanwhile, Sonny was one of seven nominees for December’s Premier League Player of the Month, after scoring four goals in as many matches, plus an assist vs. Norwich.

The other nominees are Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo, Leicester’s James Maddison, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

You can vote for your favorite Tottenham nominee at the Premier League’s website.