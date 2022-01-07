The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, January 7

Hey, everyone!

Let’s kick off the weekend with a detail from a stadium rendering.

Love this rendering of the St. Louis MLS stadium that appears to show a driver about to plow through a group of people riding bikes at high speed pic.twitter.com/MJxb7pBtEu — Jonathan Hawkins (@jvhawkins) January 5, 2022

Ramble of the Day

I feel like it takes a lot for a children’s program to have a viral moment that is specifically reserved for adults, one can always count on Sesame Street for valuable experiences. Elmo, a symbol of pure and innocent joy so common in characters made for children’s programs, has the ability to hold contempt! He has a beef with a rock.

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

I share this because it is genuinely remarkable how funny Elmo’s feud with Rocko, Zoe’s pet rock and friend, is. It seems that Sesame Street has given Elmo some sass and personality, creating content that I’m sure children and adults will laugh at for entirely different reasons. There’s an entire thread of videos you can go through, each of them showing how exasperated Elmo is by Rocko’s existence.

LMAOOOOO HE WAS SO DONE AT THE END pic.twitter.com/i5nAHBNVfk — HAHAuSUK (@ItsOFFICIALuSUK) January 4, 2022

This one is my personal favorite, because I had no idea Elmo had a sarcastic side. I also feel inclined to agree with Elmo in some of these instances, but I do respect Zoe inviting Rocko to the places Elmo’s in. Whether she’s doing it on purpose or not, she is doing a splendid job of messing with Elmo and I commend her for it.

I have no idea if this is Sesame Street trying to teach a lesson, or just providing comic relief. It is pretty spectacular content, though.

tl;dr: Sesame Street’s Elmo has a feud with a rock, and it is remarkably funny.

Stay informed, read this: Maya Allen profiles actor Angela Bassett on her career and representing Black women on screen for InStyle

Links of the Day

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Burnley manager Sean Dyche, Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina, and PSG’s Ángel Di Maria and Julian Draxler tested positive for COVID-19.

Bologna-Inter was not played after a COVID-19 outbreak meant Bologna could not turn up to the match.

Serge Mambo, president of Gabon’s top division men’s league, has been accused of sexually abusing young players.

The FA deducted Women’s Championship side Coventry United ten points after it entered voluntary liquidation last month.

Richard Arnold will succeed Ed Woodward as the Manchester United CEO next month.

A longer read: Paul Doyle interviews Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Swindon Town’s lone Premier League season in 1993-1994 for the Guardian