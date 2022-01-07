Son Heung-Min ruled out until end of January with injury

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare for their third round matchup against League One side Morecambe, manager Antonio Conte dropped some bad news on everyone today: Son Heung-Min is out for a few weeks thanks to an injury.

Antonio Conte has just said that Son has had a scan on an injury picked up against Chelsea and will not train until the international break at the end of this month. #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) January 7, 2022

Conte didn’t get into specifics it seems, but we’re sure to hear more about this later on.

This is a big blow given the matches Spurs have coming up, including the second leg of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea and a North London Derby in league play. While the transfer window has officially opened, if this is just a few weeks, it shouldn’t change any plans Spurs have as the biggest rumor out there is pursuing Adama Traore at right wingback.

If there’s a silver lining to this, it gives Conte a chance to give minutes to players such as Steven Bergwijn, Dele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil. It’ll require some formation tinkering but that’s what training is for. Conte seems to have his finger on the pulse of this team pretty well at this early stage of his tenure, but we’re not going to be shocked if some wild rumors fly out about Spurs going in for [insert attacker name here] like most of the tabloids love to do.

We hope this is just a blip on the radar for Sonny and he’s back terrorizing defenses by the beginning of February.