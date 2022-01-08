FA Cup Third Round Mega Open Thread

We get a blissful break from the Premier League this weekend, only to be replaced by the third round of the FA Cup! The neat thing about the FA Cup, aside from it being a super cool tournament involving every club officially within the English football pyramid, is that when it gets to this stage every match is streamed online in the United States on ESPN+.

So that means that now’s your best chance to watch some truly tiny clubs play football. Which is sort of neat! When else are you going to get to watch AFC Barrow or Kidderminster Harriers? Go have fun with it! Some might say... it’s magic.

The schedule is below. I’ll note which ones are televised. For American viewers, you can find all of them somewhere on ESPN+ if you have a subscription.

Saturday FA Cup Third Round Schedule

All matches streamed on ESPN+

7:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. UK

Mansfield Town vs. Middlesbrough

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

Bristol City vs. Fulham

Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town

Coventry City vs. Derby County

Hartlepool vs. Blackpool

7:45 a.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. UK

Millwall vs. Crystal Palace

TV: ITV 1

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

Barnsley vs. AFC Barrow

Port Vale vs. Brentford

Leicester City vs. Watford

Boreham Wood vs. AFC Wimbledon

Kiderminster Harriers vs. Reading

Wigan Athletic vs. Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle United vs. Cambridge United

Peterborough United vs. Bristol Rovers

Queens Park Rangers vs. Rotherham

West Brom vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

Hull City vs. Everton

TV: BBC One

Chelsea vs. Chesterfield

Swansea vs. Southampton

Birmingham City vs. Plymouth Argyle

Yeovil vs. Bournemouth