FA Cup Third Round Mega Open Thread

We get a blissful break from the Premier League this weekend, only to be replaced by the third round of the FA Cup! The neat thing about the FA Cup, aside from it being a super cool tournament involving every club officially within the English football pyramid, is that when it gets to this stage every match is streamed online in the United States on ESPN+.
So that means that now’s your best chance to watch some truly tiny clubs play football. Which is sort of neat! When else are you going to get to watch AFC Barrow or Kidderminster Harriers? Go have fun with it! Some might say... it’s magic.
The schedule is below. I’ll note which ones are televised. For American viewers, you can find all of them somewhere on ESPN+ if you have a subscription.
Saturday FA Cup Third Round Schedule
All matches streamed on ESPN+
7:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. UK
Mansfield Town vs. Middlesbrough
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
Bristol City vs. Fulham
Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town
Coventry City vs. Derby County
Hartlepool vs. Blackpool
7:45 a.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. UK
Millwall vs. Crystal Palace
TV: ITV 1
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
Barnsley vs. AFC Barrow
Port Vale vs. Brentford
Leicester City vs. Watford
Boreham Wood vs. AFC Wimbledon
Kiderminster Harriers vs. Reading
Wigan Athletic vs. Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United vs. Cambridge United
Peterborough United vs. Bristol Rovers
Queens Park Rangers vs. Rotherham
West Brom vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
Hull City vs. Everton
TV: BBC One
Chelsea vs. Chesterfield
Swansea vs. Southampton
Birmingham City vs. Plymouth Argyle
Yeovil vs. Bournemouth
