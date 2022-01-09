FA Cup Third Round: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Morecambe match thread, live blog and how to watch

The third round of the Football Association Challenge Cup is in full swing. Saturday provided us some great drama including League One side Cambridge United knocking off Premier League side Newcastle United at St. James Park. Today, Tottenham Hotspur look to avoid a similar fate as they host another League One side in Morecambe FC.

Spurs will be without the services of Son Heung-Min for this match and, given the matchup as well as the looming second leg of the Carabao Cup mid-week against Chelsea, we’re expecting a rotated side for this match. What that lineup looks like remains to be seen, but this is one of those matches Spurs should win as they face a team that is relegation threatened in the third tier.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Morecambe, FA Cup Third Round Proper

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday, January 9, 2022

When: 9:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM UK

TV: Premier Sports 2 (UK)

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA), Sportsnet Now Plus (CAN)

Live Blog

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!