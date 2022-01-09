Tottenham draw Brighton and Hove Albion in Fourth Round of FA Cup

The dust has barely settled on Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 victory over Morecambe, but as we know things moves fast in football. Spurs have been drawn at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup against fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

As stated above in the official tweet, this match will take place the first weekend of February, adding to the already busy schedule Spurs face in the winter months.

The rest of the draw sees a lot of lower league vs. lower league matchups, meaning the Round of 16 is sure to have some non-EPL sides still alive. Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth-tier of English football, get a home match against West Ham United. A couple of the matchups have to be determined given the third round is not complete, but here’s what we’re looking at for the Fourth Round Proper:

Crystal Palace vs. Hartlepool

AFC Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs. Barnsley

Peterborough United vs. Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs. Luton Town

Southampton vs. Coventry City

Chelsea vs. Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs. Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

Stoke City vs. Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City