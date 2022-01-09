Tottenham draw Brighton and Hove Albion in Fourth Round of FA Cup

The dust has barely settled on Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 victory over Morecambe, but as we know things moves fast in football. Spurs have been drawn at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup against fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.
We've been drawn against @OfficialBHAFC in the fourth-round of the @EmiratesFACup! pic.twitter.com/G8LBkIHcSe— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2022
As stated above in the official tweet, this match will take place the first weekend of February, adding to the already busy schedule Spurs face in the winter months.
The rest of the draw sees a lot of lower league vs. lower league matchups, meaning the Round of 16 is sure to have some non-EPL sides still alive. Kidderminster Harriers, who play in the sixth-tier of English football, get a home match against West Ham United. A couple of the matchups have to be determined given the third round is not complete, but here’s what we’re looking at for the Fourth Round Proper:
Crystal Palace vs. Hartlepool
AFC Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs. Barnsley
Peterborough United vs. Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United vs. Luton Town
Southampton vs. Coventry City
Chelsea vs. Plymouth Argyle
Everton vs. Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Ham United
Manchester United or Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool vs. Cardiff City
Stoke City vs. Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City
