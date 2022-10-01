Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action today as they make the short journey to the Emirates to take on arch-rivals Arsenal.

Matches don’t get much bigger than this early on in a season as the Gunners are top of the table and Spurs are just one point behind. With the final international break in the rear view mirror before the calamity that is the winter World Cup, Spurs can make a huge statement with a win. It will not be easy and Spurs might have to do it without Dejan Kulusevski, who was injured while playing for Sweden. We’ve seen Antonio Conte shift to a 3-5-2 when needed, and this might be one of those times.

Nothing more needs to be said. Let’s smash them.

Lineups

Your North London Derby starting XI! pic.twitter.com/evTWFUoO2b — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 1, 2022

How to Watch

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Emirates Stadium, London, England

Time: 12:30 PM UK, 7:30 AM ET

TV: BT Sports (UK), USA Network (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

