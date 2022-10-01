Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

That was not fun. Tottenham Hotspur went to the Emirates, a place where they have only won once in 17 matches, and fell again to the Gooners in a match that could have significant table implications by the end of the season. Harry Kane scored a penalty to level the score at 1-1, but a screamer from [name redacted], a scuffed effort from Gabriel Jesus, and a late goal from Granit Xhaka — combined with a thoroughly undeserved red card on Emerson Royal — were the difference in the first North London Derby of 2022-23. The final score was 3-1 to the bad guys.

It’s time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.