The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 10

good morning everybody

Saturday’s win was an emotional one. Anyone watching the pre- and post-match happenings could see that.

The team was grieving the death of Gian Piero Ventrone. I imagine they still are.

I remember, towards the end of his life, Warren Zevon was open about his lung cancer diagnosis. During an appearance on David Letterman’s late-night show, Zevon was asked if he had any advice.

“Do you know something about life and death that maybe I don’t know?” Letterman asked.

Zevon replied: “Not unless I know how much you’re supposed to enjoy every sandwich.”

This was a classic line from Zevon, who often wrote about death in his music. He approached the subject with such irreverence, stripping away the fear of it that grips many of us into something simple.

It’s quite remarkable to break down the mystifying subject of death with the juxtaposition of one of the most basic banalities of life: eating a sandwich.

So, with that, I’d like to share three great sandwich locations I’ve enountered in my life:

The first two were in London. One, I don’t remember the names, was a Vietnamese eatery specialising in banh mi sandwiches. They had the most delicious grilled pork banh mi, served on a baguette.

But what I enjoyed even more was the mixed Italian meat sandwich at HT Harris. It was the first time I realized how great a sandwich could be. I would go there often between dissertation sessions in college. Beautiful cuts of meat, fresh arugula between crunch ciabatta bread. And only for £5! It was the deal of a lifetime.

I didn’t have a sandwich shop in Connecticut, but I believe I found one in Virginia: Earl’s Sandwiches, somewhere in Arlington. The sign boasts that they roast all their meats daily, and it sure tastes like it.

I’ve had a couple sandwiches there. Today I had the brisket sandwich with blue cheese and grilled onions, which was delicious. But my favourite is the simple grilled chicken sandwich. It’s just a chicken breast, two tomato slices, a little lettuce, some mayonnaise and a potato roll.

The sandwiches do not travel well, but they’re the best I’ve had in years. So delicious, so fresh.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Join me in LA, by Warren Zevon

