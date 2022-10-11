The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, October 11

good morning everyone. Your daily hoddle coming up soon as fitzie gathers himself after watching the series finale of derry girls.

As some of you may have seen, World Mental Health Day was on Monday.

And so Harry Kane chose Monday as the launch day for his foundation - the Harry Kane Foundation, whose central focus is on mental health.

Here’s his launch video:

I'm very proud to launch the Harry Kane Foundation - it marks the start of a journey for me as my Foundation aims to transform a generation’s thinking about mental health. pic.twitter.com/oZzNcviyp3 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 10, 2022

And he also appeared on BBC’s CBeebies for the night’s Bedtime Story. I must admit I have never seen a CBeebies, or have even heard of it. But I do appreciate the bit of honesty with which he approached it:

Harder than any sitdown interview I've ever done



On World Mental Health Day, I'm reading The Lion Inside on tonight's Bedtime Story on CBeebies - a story about confidence, self-belief and a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar. pic.twitter.com/3AVhPaAHr5 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 10, 2022

“Sometimes I don’t feel like being brave,” he said while introducing the bedtime story. Perhaps a footballer’s mindset is something that escapes from us football fans as we follow along the season.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy belated World Mental Health Day.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Tryin’ My Best, Los Angeles, by Mandy Moore

