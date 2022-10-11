 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, October 11

World mental health day

By Fitzie
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

good morning everyone. Your daily hoddle coming up soon as fitzie gathers himself after watching the series finale of derry girls.

As some of you may have seen, World Mental Health Day was on Monday.

And so Harry Kane chose Monday as the launch day for his foundation - the Harry Kane Foundation, whose central focus is on mental health.

Here’s his launch video:

And he also appeared on BBC’s CBeebies for the night’s Bedtime Story. I must admit I have never seen a CBeebies, or have even heard of it. But I do appreciate the bit of honesty with which he approached it:

“Sometimes I don’t feel like being brave,” he said while introducing the bedtime story. Perhaps a footballer’s mindset is something that escapes from us football fans as we follow along the season.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy belated World Mental Health Day.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Tryin’ My Best, Los Angeles, by Mandy Moore

And now for your links:

Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Esther Morgan in her own words on Mental Health Day

Google deal would see Levy complete naming-rights masterstroke

Luiz Diaz ruled out until after World Cup due to knee injury ($$)

West Brom sack Steve Bruce

NWSL coaches sacked over ‘retaliatory conduct’

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...