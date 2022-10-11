Troy Parrott out until after World Cup with injury at Preston

Tottenham Hotspur’s young on-loan striker Troy Parrott isn’t quite getting the accolades of his fellow academy grad Dane Scarlett, but he’s been having a pretty decent season in the Championship this year with Preston North End. But unfortunately, Troy just had a major setback.

Preston announced this morning on social media that Troy will be out until the early part of 2023 after pulling his hamstring in Preston’s last match against Norwich. And it gets worse — according to the Irish Examiner, Party Parrott seems to have injured himself celebrating after scoring his first Championship goal.

"We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready."



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Troy!



Preston manager confirmed the severity of the injury in comments to the media.

“He’s had his scans and whatnot. It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson] is on with them. “I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break. We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush. “I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out the team, he’s been fantastic. “He’s alright, he’s in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he’s available.”

UGHHHHHH. This blows. Parrott had had something of a resurgence this season after a couple of bad loans earlier in his career. He talked this summer about how a switch flipped in his brain; he’d buckled down and worked hard in order to further his career after some early struggles. Troy had three goals and an assist this season in all competitions, including the Norwich goal.

Ireland didn’t make it to the World Cup so in that sense it could’ve been worse, as Troy’s established himself as a solid Irish international over the past couple of years. But this is a real bummer for him and for his development. Hopefully he can rebound quickly and have a good second half of the season.