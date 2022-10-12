The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, October 12

hellllllo and happy wednesday -

I know many of you haven’t forgotten this goal from Victor Wanyama, but there also is never a bad time to share it.

The sound the ball makes when it crashes into the back of the net has got to be one of the greatest sounds in history.

a very nice goal from Victor Wanyama against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/sKj2ksuX2W — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 6, 2022

The 2023 NBA Draft is still many months away, and I haven’t been paying much attention to it. Because it is next year. But NBA folks love their drafts. During some NBA draft workout last week, a player with a very similar name to Tottenham’s Wanyama seized national headlines.

I’m talking about Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is a French professional basketball player. At age 18 he is listed as 7’4” (or 2.25 metres) tall with an 8-foot (2.44 metre) wingspan. Wow!

A profile from The Ringer characterized Wembanyama as a sort of hybrid between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. One NBA executive called Wembanyama a “league-altering player” and others see him as a potential Hall-of-Famer already.

The Frenchman certainly played like it. In the first game of last week’s showcase he finished with 37 points, seven threes and five blocks. In the second he scored 36 on 11-of-24 shooting, recorded 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Victor Wembanyama is a one-of-a-kind hooper!



37 PTS, 4 REB, 5 BLK, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/jc3Jz6SLio — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022

(The NBA loves its unicorns)

And he went against the projected No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft: Scoot Henderson.

Wembanyama is project to be drafted top overall. Sports Illustrated has called him “the most skilled basketball-playing teenager on earth”.

That’s high praise, but can he score against Liverpool like Victor Wanyama?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Los Angeles, by X

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Heung-min Son on why he disagrees with players’ schedule complaints

Nottingham Forest sack recruitment chiefs after summer spending spree ($$)

Ireland qualify for Fifa Women’s World Cup

Julen Lopetegui reportedly turns down Wolves