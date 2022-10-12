UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch

We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.

Spurs are coming off an emotional 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion this past weekend, dedicating the match to late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Antonio Conte led a memorial of sorts at Hotspur Way to help the healing as the squad mourns the loss of the popular coach. Players such as Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane have discussed in length what he meant to the club and how they want to kick it into high gear. Getting three points against Frankfurt and getting into pole position for qualification to the knockout round would be a hell of a way to do it.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK)

Streaming: Paramount Plus (USA), DAZN (CAN)

