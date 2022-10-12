Report: Alfie Devine in line for January loan move

Tottenham’s U19 team took on the U19 of Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this morning, losing 3-2.

But, it was a brilliant display from Alfie Devine that showcased his ability to be a top-threat goal scorer and a marksman on the pitch. With first-team players Djed Spence, Ryan Sessegnon, and Brandon Austin watching before getting ready for tonight’s UEFA Champions League game, the three watched the youth team.

Scoring a brace in the first half, Devine linked up nicely with Jamie Donley for two brilliant finishes to put the Lilywhites up 2-0 going into the half.

Unfortunately, an eight-minute blunder to start the second half saw the German side take a 3-2 lead and never look back.

Devine’s continued to show that he’s ready for a loan move to play first-team football. Originally lined up for a move over the summer, Devine suffered a hamstring injury that hurt his chances of going out. Using the back end of the summer window to recover and get his fitness levels up, Devine has once more shown that he is ready.

According to Alasdair Gold of football.london, the team believes that as long as Devine stays healthy he will get a loan move during the January window.

If he remains fit, Alfie Devine will likely be heading out on loan in January.



Expecting no shortage of suitors, the club as well as Devine will look for the best possible fit to develop Devine just as Dane Scarlett and Troy Parrott have this season.