The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, October 13

Every Thursday the television show “Welcome To Wrexham” airs in the US. It chronices the first 18 or so months of Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC.

The season finale is probably tonight and we know how it ends. Wrexham do not get promoted.

But this year? Things could be different. The club currently sit second in the table, and defeated Barnet 7-5 on Saturday in a game that could probably be described as bonkers.

And Wrexham nearly let a 7-3 lead get away from them.

There aren’t highlight packages out there, but please indulge yourself in this interview with Luke Young, who scored a screamer.

Paul Mullin, a key striker that Wrexham brought in during the summer of 2021, bagged a brace. Ollie Palmer, whom they recruited last January window, also scored. The two are featured prominently in the television show.

What’s next for Wrexham? Playoffs? Promotion? League Two? No - it’s the FA Cup against Blyth Spartans!

The magic of the cup!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Los Angeles, by HAIM

