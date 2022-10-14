The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, October 14

good morning everyone - Have you enjoyed the Los Angeles-themed tracks this week? I sure have! Your hoddler-in-chief has one more treat for you. Just scroll on down.

I have to say that today’s hoddle is going to be a short one, as fitzie is rushing to get this done before he goes to a concert in Washington. Who will fitzie see? That will be revealed next week, but here’s a hint: They were featured in a Track of the Day.

So you want the hoddle topic? Well, here it is:

Earlier this week it was reported that Spurs were in meaningful discussions with Google over stadium naming rights. The reported sum was eye-watering! But I care less about that and more about the name of the stadium itself.

Some of you folks, and D-Menno, had some nice suggestions on what to name the stadium. But why stop with google? There are other search engines out there.

Like “AskJeeves Stadium”. Think of the comedy bit.

“Where do Tottenham play?”

“AskJeeves”

“Ask who? Jeeves? Who’s Jeeves?”

See, that could be funny.

Or the Bing Box - because of the Bing search engine. It would be like a less intimidating Ibrox.

Why stop at search enginges? Why not locotomotive engines?

In that case, how about the South West Railway Rumble. Or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium featuring Thomas the Tank.

My money is on that last one.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Born in East LA, by Cheech and Chong

