 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton

Antonio Conte sides patience with fixture overload

By sebastianemanuel5
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team.

Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices would be complete. But as he alluded to it, the MRI scan came back with a procaution to take with Kulusevski.

Pitt-Brooke followed up with a question about Kulusevski playing at Old Trafford during the upcoming midweek. Conte said as of right now he can’t give a yes or no answer.

Everythign will depend on how the new scan looks in the coming days.

We all know the impact Kulusevski brings to the team, providing a goal and three assists in seven games this season. As a Spurs player, he has six goals and 11 assists in 25 games of work with the North London club.

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...