Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton

Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team.

Antonio Conte confirms that Dejan Kulusevski is still out of Spurs' game tomorrow game against Everton. He had another MRI scan today.



"We need to have a bit of patience with him. Don’t take stupid risks. At this moment, he’s not 100%, to be in perfect physical condition." — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) October 14, 2022

Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices would be complete. But as he alluded to it, the MRI scan came back with a procaution to take with Kulusevski.

Pitt-Brooke followed up with a question about Kulusevski playing at Old Trafford during the upcoming midweek. Conte said as of right now he can’t give a yes or no answer.

Everythign will depend on how the new scan looks in the coming days.

We all know the impact Kulusevski brings to the team, providing a goal and three assists in seven games this season. As a Spurs player, he has six goals and 11 assists in 25 games of work with the North London club.