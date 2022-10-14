Rumor: Spurs interested in Marcos Leonardo of Santos

Still a few months away from the January transfer window opening, a new name has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are interested in signing Santos forward Marcos Leonardo. #thfc [calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/6SW5qJk8zq — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) October 14, 2022

Marcos Leonardo, a 19-year-old center forward, plays for Santos FC and he has taken the first-team promotion with ease.

In 28 games with the first team in the Brazilian top division, Série A, Leonardo has bagged 14 goal contributions (11/3) in his center forward role. In all competitions, Leonardo has 19 goals and 5 assists, proving he can take the next step.

In Santos’s most recent game against Juventude, Leonardo played all 90 mins and scored a goal in the 4-1 win.

Playing well in the Brazilian league, Leonardo’s been labeled as the next Neymar. With his great success, Leonardo is drawing interest from some of the top Premier League sides with Calciomercato saying Spurs will be in the running with Arsenal and Man United hoping to grab the next future Brazilian star.