Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur look to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City today as Everton make a visit to north London.

This will be Richarlison’s first match against his old club following his transfer this summer. The Brazilian International was an integral part in their survival last season, helping the Toffees avoid relegation in the final weeks of the season. Now he will face off against them while trying to keep Spurs near the top of the table.

Dejan Kulusevski is still out for this match as MRI shows he’s close, but Antonio Conte isn’t taking any chances. This will almost certainly mean the same attacking band of Sonny, Kane and Richarlison, will start at the top of the 3-4-3. The midfield is more up in the air as Yves Bissouma is getting more of a look while Oliver Skipp looks to be healthy. Options are good, and Conte has them.

This is the start of a three-match stretch of only EPL fixtures, including a mid-week stop at Manchester United. Picking up three points here before taking on the Red Devils would be a fantastic start.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 5:30 PM UK, 12:30 PM ET

TV: Sky Ultra HD (UK), NBC (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

