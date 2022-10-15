Tottenham 2-0 Everton: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur have this weird thing this season where it feels like they have yet to fully play to their potential and yet they still keep racking in the points. Spurs put in a solid second half and bagged goals from Harry Kane (penalty) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to get solid 2-0 win over Everton.

The win keeps Spurs in third place, tied with Manchester City and one point behind Arsenal, who both have a game in hand. It’s time to rate the players!

