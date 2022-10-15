ESPN: Richarlison “inconsolable” in Tottenham changing room after calf injury

Tottenham Hotspur’s Brazilian attacker Richarlison was substituted a few minutes into the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton with what appeared to be an injury to his calf. According to one outlet, he didn’t take it well.

ESPN Brazil’s Joao Castelo-Branco reports in a Spanish-language article that Richarlison was “inconsolable” in Tottenham’s changing room after being subbed off for Yves Bissouma. And he has every right to be! Richarlison is undoubtedly panicking over the possibility that he might miss the World Cup, where he’s expected to be a key player for Brazil manager Tite.

The report notes that Richarlison suffered a similar injury when he was at Everton that caused him to miss two months of action. That’s not going to cut it this time. Tite is set to name Brazil’s World Cup squad on November 7. The opening match of the World Cup in Qatar kick off on November 20.

Richarlison is supposedly having a scan tomorrow on his injured calf and the result of that scan could go a long way towards whether or not he’ll be playing. A light enough injury could mean he only misses a week or so of game time. A more severe one could put him out for a month or longer.

It’s also bad timing for Tottenham as well. Dejan Kulusevski is also out with an injury, though it’s possible he could return to the lineup in the near term. But the possibility exists now that Spurs could kick off on Wednesday against Manchester United without two significant offensive talents. Better hope Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil are ready.