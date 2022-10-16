Sunday Football Open Thread

Howdy, football fans. Yesterday was a pretty good day, wasn’t it? Tottenham played well and got a win, and there’s an entire day’s worth of football yet to come that could also be good for Tottenham Hotspur, so long as Leeds and Aston Villa do the thing.

This is your open thread. The usual rules apply.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Leeds vs. Arsenal

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. Newcastle

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Telemundo (USA - Spanish), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Southampton vs. West Ham

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: