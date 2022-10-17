The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 17

good morning everyone -

For those of you that follow along with Tottenham Hotspur women, your HIC has some good news for you: They beat Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday. Nice one.

It was also the first win at their new home, Brisbane Road.

The squad hasn’t had much of a permanent stadium in recent years. They do play occasionally at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but most time is spent around other grounds in London.

In 2016 they played their home matches at the Cheshunt. Then, in 2019, they played their fixtures at the Hive.

Now, in 2022, their new home is Brisbane Road, which is also the home ground of Leyton Orient and the former home of Tottenham Hotspur Reserves.

So the women squad’s new home is Harry Kane’s old home (from those loan days long ago).

It’s about a 20 minute drive away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and right down the road from Lee Valley, where the women’s squad used to practice.

The stand holds a little more than 9,000 seats and its main stand was renamed the Justin Edinburgh Stand in 2020, named after the former Spurs player and Orient manager who died suddenly in 2019.

You might even remember that Spurs and Leyton Orient played a friendly last year in the Justin Edinburgh Trophy to make up for the scratched fixture the season prior. Or, you might have blocked the Nuno Espiritu Santo era from your memory completely.

I would have to imagine that this is where the home supporters of Tottenham Hotspur Women watch their matches. And who wouldn’t love a trip to Leyton to see Spurs beat Liverpool?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat, by Charles Mingus

