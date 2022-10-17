Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks

The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.

We have an update on Richarlison’s injury situation, and it’s from the man himself. Richy took to Twitter to update his followers and to reassure them — his calf injury isn’t as bad as was feared and that he’ll be back within two weeks.

Pessoal, graças a Deus foi só um grande susto!! Duas semanas e estarei de volta! Obg pelas mensagens e pelo carinho — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 17, 2022

Guys, thank God it was just a big scare!! Two weeks and I’ll be back! Thank you for the messages and affection

That likely means a grade 1 muscle strain, which takes about ten days to recover from. It’s not good in the sense that Spurs play four matches within the span of 14 days — Premier League fixtures at United, home to Newcastle, and at Bournemouth, plus an important Champions league match home to Sporting. But it is good news in that Richy will be back before too long, and that he’s now very likely to be part of Tite’s World Cup plans when the Brazilian team is announced on November 7.

We don’t know exactly when Dejan Kulusevski will come back from his injury — the latest reports were that Spurs were being overly cautious with his rehabilitation. But if Deki is able to come back for United, that’d be pretty swell, even if it’s on the bench. Otherwise, we will either see a 3-5-2 with Yves Bissouma playing twice in short order, or Lucas Moura deputizing on the right in a 3-4-3. We’ll find out soon enough.