The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, October 19

For all the concerts I have been to in my life, most artists sported gray hair.

And in recent years I have read autobiographies, accounts, et al about a group’s early days when they would tour in support of their first album. Many of them were trying to find their footing in America.

Yard Act, who released The Overload this year, are one of the two most exciting groups I have come across in the last 12 months (the other being Wet Leg). At first, seeing their record hyped up across British record stores, I didn’t really get it.

Sister Ray Records even hosted a launch party. But I didn’t get it, until I listened to two of their songs.

And I became hooked. Their dark, political, sharp lyrics are almost the foil to Wet Leg, whose lyrics contain no deep meaning.

Fitzie’s track of the day, part one: Fixer Upper, by Yard Act

Last week I decided to check them out in person at Washington’s Black Cat in what was probably the smallest music venue I’ve ever visited. But how cool is it to support a venue that features these up-and-coming artists?

Yard Act began the night with Dead Horses, an obvious reference to the UK:

The last bastion of hope

This once-great nation had left is its humour

So be it, through continued mockery

The Leeds-based post-punk band went through every song on their Mercury Prize-nominated record.

Yard Act played a tight 65-minute set and vocalist James Smith relished in bringing his acerbic take on British politics to the home of American politics.

Are Yard Act the next great punk/post-punk band? This year’s successes indicate that they indeed are making their way into that discussion. But we all know a band has to release a second album eventually.

Fitzie’s track of the day, part two: Land of the Blind, by Yard Act (*NSFW warning - this song contains two f-words)

