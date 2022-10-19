Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed.

Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level with City but behind on goal differential. United have had a bumpy start to the season, but have recovered and sit fifth on 16 points. They played Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw over the weekend and didn’t look to have many ideas in attack. That being said, the last time Spurs made this trip, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to roll back the clock and hang a hat trick. It’s just that kind of fixture where weird things happen. Former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen is a doubt ahead of this match and Anthony Martial will not be available for selection. As for Spurs, Dejan Kulusevski is getting there but don’t expect him to be an option. The same goes for Richarlison, which means we may see the 3-5-2 sooner rather than later.

Spurs can make a pretty big statement with a win today, which would move them into second place since the tie between Arsenal and Manchester City was postponed, so let’s do exactly that and jump the Cityzens.

Lineups

How to Watch

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Time: 8:15 PM UK, 3:15 PM ET

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), Amazon Prime Video (UK), DAZN (CAN)

